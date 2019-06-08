Temperatures gradually rising

Temperatures continue to rise as we dive into the weekend. Conditions remain seasonal for Saturday and Sunday, but expect a major warm up for this coming work week, with temperatures rising 10-15° above normal for this time of year.

Drier conditions are expected to stick around, making that heat slightly less oppressive. Evaporative and swamp coolers should be able to hold up well.

Following Wednesday, we begin a gradual cool down with the help of some winds. Temperatures return to seasonal averages by the end of the work week.