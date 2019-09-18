First Alert Forecast

Autumnal Weather Arrives in Time for Fall!

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 04:53 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:44 AM PDT

A moderate storm to our North is funneling cooler weather into Southern California for the weekend, just as the Autumnal Equinox arrives.

We'll see moderate breezes today, and highs that should be slightly below the seasonal average.

Moving forward, high drop into the mid-90s, and we'll enjoy a very mild weekend. The long term prognosis is highs at or below normal through next week!

 

