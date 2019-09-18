Autumnal Weather Arrives in Time for Fall!

KESQ Weather Sept 18

A moderate storm to our North is funneling cooler weather into Southern California for the weekend, just as the Autumnal Equinox arrives.

We'll see moderate breezes today, and highs that should be slightly below the seasonal average.

Moving forward, high drop into the mid-90s, and we'll enjoy a very mild weekend. The long term prognosis is highs at or below normal through next week!

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more!