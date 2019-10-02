First Alert Forecast

A Wee bit Warmer

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 05:49 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 09:01 AM PDT

After days in the eighties for daytime highs, things are warming back up. Lower nineties are on tap today.

High pressure will ridge into the region, giving us a modest off-shore flow, and elevating temperatures slowly back to the triple digits by early next week.

While we will see slightly warmer than normal conditions, highs will only range about 5 degrees above our seasonal normal of 95.

 

