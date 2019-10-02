A Wee bit Warmer

After days in the eighties for daytime highs, things are warming back up. Lower nineties are on tap today.

High pressure will ridge into the region, giving us a modest off-shore flow, and elevating temperatures slowly back to the triple digits by early next week.

While we will see slightly warmer than normal conditions, highs will only range about 5 degrees above our seasonal normal of 95.

