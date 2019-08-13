First Alert Forecast

Temperatures are on the rise!

Excessive Heat Warning has been issued

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

Today's high of 106° in Palm Springs is hard to beat this time of the year! The heat returns tomorrow with an Excessive Heat Warning issued in anticipation of the rising mercury. Ensure you have adequate hydration and shade during this prolonged period of high heat. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles!

As a ridge of high pressure expands west to include Southern California, drier conditions will be felt. Dew point temperatures hovered near 45° this afternoon but a dry out will occur through the week.

Temperatures will climb into the one-teens for parts of the Coachella Valley beginning Tuesday. The high heat will last through Thursday before the mercury begins to drop. Relief will be felt by the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries