Temperatures are on the rise!

Today's high of 106° in Palm Springs is hard to beat this time of the year! The heat returns tomorrow with an Excessive Heat Warning issued in anticipation of the rising mercury. Ensure you have adequate hydration and shade during this prolonged period of high heat. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles!

As a ridge of high pressure expands west to include Southern California, drier conditions will be felt. Dew point temperatures hovered near 45° this afternoon but a dry out will occur through the week.

Temperatures will climb into the one-teens for parts of the Coachella Valley beginning Tuesday. The high heat will last through Thursday before the mercury begins to drop. Relief will be felt by the weekend.

