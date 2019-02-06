Temperatures Are Cooling Down!
Gusty winds were felt across the desert as a shortwave moved across the Southland. Breezy conditions will continue into Wednesday morning before weakening throughout the day.
While the wind remains strong, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for local mountains. Snow levels are forecast to drop below 3,000' with cold air streaming in. Travel with caution if you're headed up the hill!
Wednesday will provide the Coachella Valley with a vast amount of sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will cap themselves near 60° -- well below the seasonal norm of 71°.
