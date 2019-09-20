Taste of fall in the final days of summer

What a day! 96° was the high temperature recorded at the Palm Springs International Airport this afternoon, three degrees below the "norm".

Biggest con about the changing weather pattern is the gusty wind that moving into the desert. We've been dealing with breezy conditions each evening this week but the wind speeds will reach their peak speeds tonight. Expect gusts near 40 MPH along I-10. Winds will relax into the weekend.

The trough of low pressure responsible for the cooler temperatures and the gusty conditions will continue to move inland, weakening its effect on the desert southwest.

The final days of summer are offering a quick taste of fall with afternoon highs below the century mark.

