Sunny & Dry Into Tuesday

A few showers developed over local mountains this afternoon. Rainfall amounts were light with 0.01" recorded in Pinyon Pines as of 4:30 PM. All activity will diminish into this evening.



Partly cloudy skies will continue with us into the night with temperatures dropping into the mid 80s by 9PM with a breezy northwest wind.

Wind speeds will strengthen on Wednesday as the next trough of low pressure nears the California coast. Next chance for showers desert showers arrives on Thursday but impact looks low.

