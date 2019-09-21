First Alert Forecast

Subtle warming into the weekend

Mild end to the summer season

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 10:17 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:17 PM PDT

Palm Springs recorded a high temperature of 95° on Friday afternoon, four degrees below the seasonal average. We'll warm slightly into the upper 90s for Saturday and Sunday for the final days of the summer season.

Lorena, while still south of the Baja Peninsula, will continue to track northward. This tropical moisture is forecast to move into the desert southwest early next week and while the bulk of the moisture looks to push east into Arizona, there is still a chance for rain around our desert Tuesday-Thursday. 

First Alert Forecast

