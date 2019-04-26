Subtle Cooling Through Weekend

Triple digits all across the Coachella Valley for this Friday afternoon. Temperatures will take their time to cool off through the evening hours. Clear skies will prevail as wind speeds strengthen; sustained winds between 15-20 MPH.

The normal high temperature for Palm Springs on today's date would be 87°, yet highs for valley cities range 10-15° above the seasonal norm. Subtle cooling will take place through the weekend bringing us back into the 80s by Monday.

Too bad the 80s won't be here for festival-goers! The mercury remains high for both Saturday and Sunday out at the polo grounds during Stagecoach. More clouds will join our sky on Sunday as an area of low pressure moves closer to Southern California.

