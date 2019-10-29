Strong Santa Ana wind event begins Tuesday night

Another cool morning for the Coachella Valley with Palm Springs recording a low of 48°. High temperatures only reached into the mid 70's for many of us throughout the region. Temperatures will stay on track to cool down through tomorrow as an area of low pressure filters in cold and dry air.

Winds are the main area of concern for the next few days. A tight surface pressure gradient will bring strong winds to Southern California. The gusty winds are expected to begin this evening. A High Wind Warning has been issued beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Winds will be from the northeast 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Some isolated locations can see wind gusts reaching 80 mph below the Cajon and San Gorgonio passes and near coastal slopes of the Santa Ana mountains. Blowing dust and sand can reduce visibility in gusty areas. On top of strong winds, dry air is creating concern for fire danger.

Humidity is expected to be between 5%-10%. A Red Flag Warning will also be in effect for the same time period going through Thursday evening.

The strongest period for winds is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Winds will begin to diminish Wednesday evening through Thursday.

Temperatures will remain in the 70's for the next few days. The coolest day being on Wednesday reaching only a high of 70° for Palm Springs. Some weather models even trying to bring the high down into the 60's. Temperatures will warm up as high pressure begins to build behind the low pressure that moves out to the southeast.

