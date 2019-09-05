First Alert Forecast

Storm threat weakens into evening

By:

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 04:49 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:49 PM PDT

Another day of monsoonal thunderstorms meant another day of the risk of flash flooding where those thunderstorms developed.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7:00 p.m. for local mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass.

While an isolated mountain storm still has the potential to pop up on Friday, it's the beginning of a pattern change. This change includes a much desired dry out as well as temperatures that will cool near the century mark early next week!

First Alert Forecast

