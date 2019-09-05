Storm threat weakens into evening
Another day of monsoonal thunderstorms meant another day of the risk of flash flooding where those thunderstorms developed.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7:00 p.m. for local mountains, including the San Gorgonio Pass.
While an isolated mountain storm still has the potential to pop up on Friday, it's the beginning of a pattern change. This change includes a much desired dry out as well as temperatures that will cool near the century mark early next week!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15