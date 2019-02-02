Storm #2 Moving Into SoCal

After a morning filled with sunshine, clouds began to cover our sky throughout the afternoon. A sign that Storm #2 is on the way! Keep reading to find out when the rain will arrive!

A variety of weather alerts have been issued in advance of this next winter storm system. Quite a lot going on including a Winter Storm Warning for San Bernardino County mountains and a Flash Flood Watch that extends into the northern portion of the Coachella Valley. Be prepared to take action quickly should a flash flood occur.

And this time around we'll be experiencing stronger winds. A High Wind Watch has been posted for the desert north of the Coachella Valley for gusts over 50 MPH and a Wind Advisory for the Coachella Valley, extending into Joshua Tree National Park, for gusts near 30 MPH. Gusty south winds will effect the desert beginning in the late morning hours throughout the evening. Even after the storm moves east, we'll stick with the wind into early next week.

Light rain will move into the desert in the early morning hours of Saturday but the more moderate to heavy rain will hold off until the afternoon and early evening hours as the cold front moves across the Southland from west to east.

Expect more rainfall with this storm system with the average estimate for the Coachella Valley around 0.5". Amounts up to an inch would not be uncalled for. Plan ahead for road closures, especially along the wash, as the rain accumulates.

