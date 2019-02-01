Storm #1 Moves Into The Desert

It's raining in the desert! Snow is falling to 8,000'! Storm #1 has arrived!

While light, this rainfall will assist in us in increasing the total rainfall for the year. We're already ahead of the norm so let's keep it going!

Expect activity to continue through the 8PM hour, moving east out of the valley by 10PM. Of course this system is just the beginning. Friday looks to be a comfortable day with sunshine to start and more clouds building in throughout the afternoon.

Storm #2 will arrive on Saturday making for a cool and wet day. Accumulation with this system will be more impactful with around a half inch possible.

Not only will there be more rain... wind will also move in. The strongest gusts will keep north of the Coachella Valley with gusts over 50 MPH but the lower desert will still experience strong south winds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!