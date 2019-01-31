Storm #1 Arrives Thursday

California is getting ready for a series of storm systems that will bring cooler temperatures and wet weather into early next week. Storm #1 is just off the west coast and will move across the Southland Thursday afternoon.

Our Thursday looks to begin with some sunshine in the morning but clouds will be quick to move in as the showers push closer to the desert around the noon hour. High temperatures will be capped in the 60s.

The heaviest rain will remain west of the Coachella Valley, along the coast and in the mountains, but isolated cities could receive up to a quarter of an inch of rain through the evening.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued in anticipation of heavy rain from thunderstorms surrounding the Holy Fire burn scar.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!