Stinky and muggy across the valley
Muggy conditions are expected to linger into the next work week, as Tropical Storm Ivo weakens off the coast of Baja California. The Coachella Valley continues to be the landing point for much of that moisture over the next few days. Dew points will remain elevated, so evaporative or swamp coolers will not be effective.
Additionally, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued another Odor Advisory through Monday. Elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide at the Salton Sea create the scent of rotten eggs, so plug your nose!
Next week, temperatures rise slightly above what is considered normal for this time of year. Overnight temperatures remain in the 80's.
