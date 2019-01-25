First Alert Forecast

Staying Warm & Sunny

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 04:51 PM PST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 04:51 PM PST

A few extra wispy clouds were spotted overhead this Thursday as moisture from the west tried to push eastward. Temperatures were able to climb into the mid 70s this afternoon; warmer than yesterday.

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure taking hold of the west coast we can expect a duplicate day on Friday.

The ridge will remain in place through the weekend as temperatures begin to climb into the upper 70s!

While offshore winds continue, our next stint at stronger gusts will arrive Saturday morning, more so for higher elevations surrounding the Coachella Valley. 

First Alert Forecast

