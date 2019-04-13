Staying Warm & Dry

What a great start to the weekend! Palm Springs recorded a low of 57° this morning and an afternoon high of 88°. That's just four degrees above the norm. Overall, we couldn't ask for better conditions for Day 2 of Weekend 1 of the Coachella Music Festival.

With a ridge of high pressure in place, dry conditions will prevail across the desert southwest. Relative humidity values in the Coachella Valley will be around 15% on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures will kick start the work week, dipping into the low 80s by Tuesday. The cool down will be accompanied with gusty west winds returning to the desert.

