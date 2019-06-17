Staying Seasonal To Begin The Week

Quick rundown as to what we can expect this week:

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Eastern Pacific is responsible for our warm and dry weather. Thankfully because it's not focused right over Southern California, the Coachella Valley is experiencing temperatures that are typical for this time of year.

Dew point temperatures have consistently ben in the low 50s each afternoon. Things will begin to feel a little muggy on Thursday as the next trough of low pressure moves in but drier conditions will settle in by the weekend.

The next trough of low pressure will also bring other changes including wind and cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

