Staying near seasonal average for a few more days

Saturday's high temperature reached 109°. Warm but only a few degrees over our average of 106° for this time of year. Today, we can expect much of the same with near seasonal averages sticking around through Monday. A few clouds overhead for the morning hours with plenty of sunshine still remaining for the afternoon.

Dry conditions are another thing sticking around through this next week coming up. The one aspect changing is the temperatures. We will be back into the one-teens heading into the middle of the work week. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect starting Tuesday morning and lasting through Thursday evening. This means, temperatures will be in the range of 112°-118° across our region.

In order to avoid heat illness it is important to drink plenty of water, try to remain in air conditioning, and stay indoors during the middle of the day, avoiding the midday sun.

The good news will be that we are hanging on to those drier conditions across the Coachella Valley. When humidity is added with monsoonal moisture, temperatures start to feel much higher.

