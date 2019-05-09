First Alert Forecast

Staying Gusty and Cool

By:

Posted: May 08, 2019 06:34 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 06:34 PM PDT

Another gusty day, yet again, here in the desert. Here's a look at the strongest gusts around the valley as of 5PM:

Sustained winds around the valley will be between 15-20 MPH with gusts typically between 30-40 MPH on average. Strongest gusts isolated along the interstate.

Clear skies remain with us into tomorrow morning before more clouds move in and showers develop across the High Desert. Slight chance for a shower in the valley but better chances Friday through Sunday.

First Alert Forecast

