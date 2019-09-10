Staying below average for a little longer

Low pressure continues to filter in cooler air into California. Temperatures have stayed below seasonal average and will continue to stay below seasonal average for another day or two before high pressure starts a warming trend. This warming trend is set to begin on Thursday and continue through Saturday. Temperatures will slowly warm back up into the triple digits as high pressure regains control.

Gusty winds are set to pick back up through the afternoon hours and evening for tonight. Winds will be gusty for wind prone locations through the San Gorgonio Pass and along I-10 freeway. Gusts will range between 40-50 mph, occasionally higher is possible near Whitewater. Winds will diminish into tomorrow before they are expected to regain speed Thursday with weak offshore flow brining gusts 30-35 mph.

Enjoy another day in the 90's for the Coachella Valley with overnight lows in the lower 70's. Temperatures will begin that warm up Thursday.

