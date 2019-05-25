Solid Start To The Weekend
Today's high temperature in Palm Springs topped out at 86° -- 10° below the date's average high. This has been such a mild spring and we're going to keep it going into next week!
Saturday will be very similar to today with highs in the 80s and lots of blue sky overhead. Breezy conditions (NW wind 15 MPH) will join the desert tomorrow evening but the gusty conditions will hold off until Sunday.
In addition to gusts over 40 MPH, the Coachella Valley can also expect more clouds and cooler temperatures. Enjoy the 70s while they're here, 90s join us by the middle of next week!
