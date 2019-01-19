Solid Improvement For Weekend Weather

We warmed up! After a week spent in the 50s and 60s, Friday delivered 70s across the Coachella Valley.

Saturday will be even warmer with afternoon highs in mid 70s for many desert cities. Paired with mostly sunny skies and a light wind, this weekend is shaping up to be a great one spent outdoors!

More clouds will join in on Sunday but it won't impact our temperatures too much. Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days out of the week ahead as a trough of low pressure quickly swings through.

