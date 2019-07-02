Settling Into July

Happy Tuesday! Another warm, sun-filled day in the desert with temperatures that are completely typical for early July. Plus, dew point temperatures have been in the 30s throughout today. July 2nd is treating the Coachella Valley just right! It will become breezy this evening, like yesterday, with a northwest wind around 15-20 MPH, and gusts up to 30 MPH along the interstate.

The cool down will continue into Wednesday with highs dropping below the seasonal average of 106°. Some clouds will move overhead for the afternoon hours but will not hang around for too long. Clear skies return for Thursday.

Barbara is now a major category 4 hurricane in the Eastern Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 140 MPH recorded. This hurricane will continue a westward track into the weekend.

