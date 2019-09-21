Seasonal temperatures for the last few days of Summer

Yesterday was a nice below average day throughout the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs hit a high temperature of 95° where our average this time of year sits at 99°. Today, low pressure that was positioned to the north of us has moved east. That low pressure was keeping temperatures cool and bringing some gusty winds to the region. With the low pushing east, winds will become lighter and shift to a more offshore pattern with temperatures warming up closer to the 99 degree mark across the region.

Conditions are also expected to remain dry throughout the region for this Saturday. Also with this drier pattern, heading off to the coastal areas looks promising with minimal low clouds and fog throughout the morning hours.

Expect the dry weather through the weekend with a very slight chance to pick up on some showers and storms heading into the beginning of next week as another area of low pressure develops.

Overall, temperatures are staying near seasonal average to round out our Summer. Fall begins on Monday! We are watching the lower 90's return by the end of next week.

