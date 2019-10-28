Santa Ana winds stick around for the week

Temperatures were nice and cool across the Coachella Valley today with many seeing high's in the 70's! Gusty winds are going to continue to diminish throughout today. The reason temperatures were cooler was because of a trough of low pressure filtering in cooler air. As this trough of low pressure pushes to the east, temperatures will slightly see a bit of a warm up for Tuesday with a bit of relief from the dry conditions and winds.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the region through 6 p.m. tonight but another Red Flag Warning goes into effect Tuesday at 11 p.m. as strong Santa Ana winds come back into the region. This warning will last through 6 p.m. Thursday. The strongest winds are expected for Wednesday. Winds will be from the northeast 20-40 mph with gusts reaching to 70 mph. Isolated areas could even see peak winds to 80 mph. This Santa Ana wind event is expected to be strong with humidity reaching to 5% for some areas. If a fire starts, extreme fire behavior and rapid growth could take place threatening life and property. Winds will diminish Friday through the weekend, but humidity is still expected to remain lower.

Temperatures will cool back down heading toward Halloween. Keep your jackets on hand because overnight lows will dip into the 40's for many of us across the Coachella Valley.

