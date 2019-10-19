Santa Ana winds return Sunday

This morning, temperatures started off nice and cool with Palm Springs seeing a low temperature of 60°. The afternoon remained just a few degrees above seasonal average. The normal for this time of year is 88°. A warming trend is in store for the Coachella Valley going through the middle of the week.

Sunday, a ridge builds across the North Pacific while a low pressure trough deepens over the upper Midwest. This will increase surface pressure over the Great Basin and bring back an offshore flow to Southern California. Santa Ana winds will be felt through the region Sunday through Tuesday morning. Here in the Coachella Valley we are looking at wind gusts peaking 30-40 mph. Winds in the desert will be weaker than the Los Angeles region, therefore, we are not looking at a Red Flag Warning just yet.

These winds will bring a drying and warming trend for the region, so fire danger is still a concern. Dew points will remain on the dry side for the majority of the week.

Over the course of the next few days, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90's heading into the middle of the week.

