Santa Ana winds return Sunday night

Temperatures remained slightly cooler today as high pressure continues to push out of the region. Tomorrow, low pressure sinks down and temperatures will gradually experience a cooling trend, especially through the week. With this low pressure moving in, offshore winds will again pick up for Southern California.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect 11 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday for gusty westerly winds. Use caution when driving, especially for high profile vehicles.

Santa Ana winds are expected to remain through Sunday. Already waking up for the morning hours wind gusts are looking to reach near 50 mph for our wind prone locations.

Winds will only increase through the day. The Fire Weather Watch that was in place has now been changed to a Red Flag Warning. This means our winds will be from the north/northeast with speeds between 15-25 mph, gusts 35-50 mph along with isolated gusts in wind prone areas through the passes reaching possible peaks near 70 mph. Humidity will be low between 5%-10% during the time frame of Sunday evening through Monday creating elevated fire weather conditions across the region.

As for temperatures, they will begin to cool down into the 70's by the beginning of the work week. A brief period of lighter winds for Tuesday before we see the potential for more gusty winds returning Wednesday and Thursday.

