Fire Danger Critical but Decreasing
Coastal/IE Red Flag Warning in Effect
Fires are burning to our West, driven by Santa Ana winds and low dew points. Those conditions will remain critical today, but improve through the weekend as dew pints recover.
A red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6pm for areas of the Inland Empire and Coast.
Highs today will top out in the upper eighties as winds subside.
Moving in the Columbus Day weekend, highs will remain near 90!
Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend as humidity recovers to more favorable conditions.
