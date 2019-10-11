First Alert Forecast

Fire Danger Critical but Decreasing

Coastal/IE Red Flag Warning in Effect

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 06:42 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:10 AM PDT

KESQ Weather Oct 11

Fires are burning to our West, driven by Santa Ana winds and low dew points. Those conditions will remain critical today, but improve through the weekend as dew pints recover.

A red Flag Warning remains in effect until 6pm for areas of the Inland Empire and Coast.

Highs today will top out in the upper eighties as winds subside.

Moving in the Columbus Day weekend, highs will remain near 90!

Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend as humidity recovers to more favorable conditions.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries