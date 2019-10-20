Santa Ana winds begin today

Yesterday was a mild and near average day for our temperatures. We started off with a low of 60° and warmed to 89°. Our average high temperature for yesterday in Palm Springs was 88°. Today, we will experience that same near average trend for our temperatures across the region.

The biggest change today will be winds. Santa Ana offshore winds will pick up for the morning and continue for the region through Tuesday morning. A ridge of high pressure will amplify over the north pacific while a low pressure trough deepens to the east. This is what will cause winds to come from the East to Northeast across the Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds are expected to be between 15-25 mph with gusts peaking between 35-40 mph. During the early morning winds will be from the north to northeast and will shift east to northeast by the late morning hours.

Humidity will remain between 10-20%. Due to the dry conditions and gusty winds, conditions will be elevated for fire weather through the next few days. At this time, there are no watches or warnings in place for the Coachella Valley but in Los Angeles they are looking at a Red Flag Warning fo the area.

As the upper level high amplifies and shifts eastward through Tuesday, temperatures will continue to warm well above average into the mid to upper 90's.

By late Thursday and Friday, another high pressure ridge will build and temperatures will continue to stay warm with conditions remaining dry.

