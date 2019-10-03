Seasonal & Breezy, Warmer Next Week
It looks like a gorgeous and seasonal day here in the Valley, as highs will reach close to 93 degrees.
A trough up North is generating a bit of breeze, and that will keep us in the low to mid nineties through Saturday.
It should be a perfect evening in Palm Springs for VillageFest, with temperatures dropping well into the eighties. VillageFest returns to seasonal hours, starting at 6 p.m. this evening.
Over the weekend we'll experience a modest warm-up and may get back to triple digits by Monday or Tuesday!
