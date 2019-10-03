First Alert Forecast

Seasonal & Breezy, Warmer Next Week

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 05:12 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 09:05 AM PDT

KESQ Weather Oct 3

It looks like a gorgeous and seasonal day here in the Valley, as highs will reach close to 93 degrees.

A trough up North is generating a bit of breeze, and that will keep us in the low to mid nineties through Saturday.

It should be a perfect evening in Palm Springs for VillageFest, with temperatures dropping well into the eighties. VillageFest returns to seasonal hours, starting at 6 p.m. this evening.

Over the weekend we'll experience a modest warm-up and may get back to triple digits by Monday or Tuesday!

