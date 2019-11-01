A Cold Start to a Warm Weekend

Mornings low dropped to 31 at Thermal Airport today, and low-to-mid forties throughout the rest of the Valley, so November starts on a chilly note, but changes quickly. Freeze warnings were in place through 10 a.m. And Red Flag warnings remain in place today North of Los Angeles.

A Smoke Advisory also covers a similar area as the Red Flag Warning.

We'll warm up quickly today and into the weekend, with highs touching 80 today.

Clocks go back an hour this weekend and we see mid-eighties through much of next week!

