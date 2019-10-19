Remaining on the comfortable side

Yesterday's high temperature came in at 90° with a low temperature of 66°. The average for Palm Springs is 88° so we stayed a couple degrees above that. The same trend will continue for today. This morning, temperatures are starting off a bit cooler across the Coachella Valley.

Winds will stay northerly for the morning and shift more west-northwesterly by the afternoon as a trough moves by the north going into this evening.

By Sunday, gusty winds will be back for the region. Santa Ana winds will bring gusts peaking near 40 mph for some areas. Dew points are expected to be drier heading into Sunday and Monday with winds continuing through Tuesday morning for some areas.

Below shows dew points as of 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Temperatures will warm up more for the middle of the week as an upper level ridge off the west coast slowly shifts east.

