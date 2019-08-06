From Record Heat to Monsoonal Showers
Yesterday's high reached 121° at PSP
Yesterday we topped out at 121 besting a record from 1969. Today we'll be ten degrees or better "cooler" than that, but monsoonal showers are popping up, too.
Those showers hae been fairly light (barely a sprinkle) but may intensify later as the atmosphere warms up.
Water vapor shows monsoonal moisture moving in from the SE, and that will continue into the evening.
We'll dry out a bit later in the week, and highs will actually hover around our seasonal normal of 107.
