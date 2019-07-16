Record Heat For One Valley City

Palm Springs did not reach the record high temperature for today but did come close with a max temperature of 117°. However, Thermal did! TRM recorded a high temperature of 118° TYING the record set in 1998.

Today's heat will spill over into this evening with triple digits remaining in the forecast past 9:00 p.m.

Monsoonal moisture will keep itself to the east of our desert thanks to a very dry southwest flow that will stick with us through the week.

There is relief on the way! As the ridge of high pressure weakens its grasp on the desert southwest, temperatures will be quick to return to the seasonal average of 108°. Enjoy the break in the high heat through this upcoming weekend. Temperatures look to rebound to the one-teens next week.

