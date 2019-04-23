Rain To Triple Digits: This Week Has It All!

Showers and storms are moving north to south through Southern California this afternoon. This activity will continue into the evening before our skies begin to clear.

By Tuesday, the disturbance that's generating the rainfall will move to the east and take the moisture with it bringing heavy rain and snow to Colorado and New Mexico.

With the area of low presure making moves out of our area, high pressure will build in midweek and bring warm temperatures to the Coachella Valley.

Today's high temperature of 91° in Palm Springs will be replaced with the upper 90s on Tuesday and triple digits for Wednesday and Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!