First Alert Forecast

Rain moving into Coachella Valley

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 04:36 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:10 PM PDT

An active afternoon across Imperial county with thunderstorms and heavy rain. Now it's Riverside county's turn! Showers and thunderstorms are quickly moving west across the High Desert and into the Coachella Valley. 

Rainfall totals for the Coachella Valley are consistently one tenth of an inch and below. The amounts depicted in the image below are as of 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Rain remains in the forecast through Thursday afternoon as low pressure system continues to send tropical moisture from the south into the desert southwest.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all the High Desert, including Joshua Tree National Park, as any thunderstorm that develops is capable of producing heavy rain. Stay aware of your surroundings and if you come across a road with water running over it, find an alternative route. Turn around; don't drown.

Check back for updates through the night for rainfall totals and any future timeline adjustments.

The KESQ First Alert weather app is FREE to download and includes video forecasts as well as real-time radar.

 

Drier and sunnier conditions will rejoin our forecast on Friday.

 


First Alert Forecast

