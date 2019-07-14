Ozone advisory issued in response to heat

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Ozone Advisory in response to the dangerous heat that can make for unhealthful for much of Southern California, including the Coachella Valley. Ground-level ozone, or smog, is known as a summer pollutant.

Ozone air pollution can result in respiratory issues, especially for those who may already have lung problems. According to SCAQMD, research also indicates that ozone exposure can increase the risk of premature death. Children, older adults, and those who have medical conditions may be more sensitive to ozone.

Temperatures continue to stay above 110° for the afternoons. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas, as well as a Heat Advisory for areas of Riverside County, further west. Both are set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday.

High temperatures paired with increased monsoonal moisture make a muggy match for the Coachella Valley. Dew points in the east valley were up to 70° early Sunday morning. Evaporative or swamp coolers will not work effectively in these conditions.

Dew points from 4 a.m.

Dew points from 4 a.m.

During this time, it's important to be extra cautious to avoid heat exhaustion. If you begin to feel ill and symptoms do not improve after attempting to cool down, call 911.

Summer Heat Tips

Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle

Drink water and stay hydrated

Reduce strenuous activities

Find shade or stay in A/C

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Temperatures gradually decline by the middle of next week, back to more seasonal conditions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!