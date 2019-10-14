First Alert Forecast

A Modest Warm-Up this Week

Mild Week Ahead

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 03:53 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:05 AM PDT

Another mild day in store as we kick off the work week. Sunshine, light breezes and highs in the upper eighties.

A weak trough of low pressure ot the North will help keep daytimes highs from soaring too high all week long.

Weak onshore flow has stemmed the dry Santa Ana Winds, and are helping firefighters in their efforts to control major fires in SoCal.

Temperatures do warm up a bit heading through midweek, but only a few degrees above the norm (90). Enjoy a comfortable week of fall weather!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries