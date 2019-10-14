A Modest Warm-Up this Week

Another mild day in store as we kick off the work week. Sunshine, light breezes and highs in the upper eighties.

A weak trough of low pressure ot the North will help keep daytimes highs from soaring too high all week long.

Weak onshore flow has stemmed the dry Santa Ana Winds, and are helping firefighters in their efforts to control major fires in SoCal.

Temperatures do warm up a bit heading through midweek, but only a few degrees above the norm (90). Enjoy a comfortable week of fall weather!

