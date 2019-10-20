Offshore winds keeping conditions warm and dry

This morning, temperatures started off a bit warmer, though we were in the 60's. The low temperature for Palm Springs recorded 66°. The high temperature reached a few degrees above average, similar to the last couple of days.

High pressure to the west will continue to amplify and push east. This movement will warm up temperatures through Tuesday.

Winds have been breezy for some of the Coachella Valley due to the offshore flow pattern occurring. Strongest winds will be closer to the coast near foothills and slopes but also through passes. The San Gorgonio Pass seeing more of the gusty winds for our desert region. Winds will slowly subside by Tuesday afternoon. Fire danger remains a concern as conditions will stay dry and temperatures will warm up through the middle of the week along with the winds.

Wind gusts for the desert floor are not expected to exceed 25 mph but could reach near 40 mph for our more wind prone areas.

Another ridge of high pressure moves into place Thursday and Friday bringing offshore winds back and will keep temperatures above seasonal average while conditions also remain dry.

