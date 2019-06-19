Nice and Seasonal To Close Out Spring

Woo! We've hit the jackpot with this week's weather. Temperatures are right were they should be for this time of year and record's don't have to worry about being broken.

A high temperature of 104° was recorded in Palm Springs this afternoon and temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening hours with a mild northwest wind.

With a ridge of high pressure over the Eastern Pacific influencing our weather, we're able to enjoy a whole lot of sunshine but also experience a small amount of moisture in our atmosphere with dew point temperatures reading in the low 50s, just as they did yesterday.

Bask in the lack of wind now because come Thursday a trough of low pressure will bring gusty and dusty conditions to the Coachella Valley. The windy weather will linger through Friday dropping temperatures into the 90s!

Even with the wind in the forecast, it's a hard forecast to beat with the endless blue sky overhead! The wind will weaken just in time for the weekend where stellar conditions await!

