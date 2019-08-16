Blistering Weather Subsides a Bit

KESQ Weather August 16

Three desert cities set record high temperatures Thursday, leaving 2015's records in the past.

OUCH!

A trough of low pressure moves in today, dropping highs a few degrees, and relieving us of the Excessive Heat Warning on the desert flood (but surrounding areas are still included).

We won't be threatening records today, but it will still be we above average.

The weekend brings some relief, before another heat wave arrives starting Tuesday of next week.

