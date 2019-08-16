First Alert Forecast

Blistering Weather Subsides a Bit

Records Set in 3 Desert Cities Thursday

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:36 AM PDT

Three desert cities set record high temperatures Thursday, leaving 2015's records in the past.

A trough of low pressure moves in today, dropping highs a few degrees, and relieving us of the Excessive Heat Warning on the desert flood (but surrounding areas are still included).

We won't be threatening records today, but it will still be we above average.

The weekend brings some relief, before another heat wave arrives starting Tuesday of next week.

 

First Alert Forecast

