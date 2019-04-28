More wind, possible showers on the way
As low pressure approaches Southern California, winds continue to expand across the Coachella Valley.
Peak Wind Gusts (As of 2:30 am)
- Whitewater - 55 MPH
- Thousand Palms - 38 MPH
- Palm Desert - 31 MPH
- Thousand Palms - 29 MPH
- Palm Springs - 28 MPH
More wind expected today and tomorrow. No current advisories, watches, or warnings in effect.
It's possible we could see a passing mountain shower for Sunday, but the bulk of the moisture arrives Monday. We could see thunderstorm development, primarily in the mountains or across the high desert. At this point, overall accumulation appears to be minimal, and most valley cities are not expected to see any precipitation at all. The rainy, and even snowy weather, is expected to shift further east toward Arizona and Colorado.
Mild temperatures for next week, peaking in the mid 90's by Friday.
