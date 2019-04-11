More wind for Thursday, Friday

Winds will lessen for the start of Thursday, but you'll likely notice them as we head into the late afternoon. More wind is expected during the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. All this, as a trough of low pressure deepens over the region.

That trough is expected to bring some moisture our way. A few quick showers are possible in the mountains and high desert.

80's are anticipated to stay with us over the next seven days. Sunday will be warmer, with some spots nearing the low 90's. Similar temperatures expected next weekend. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 50's and 60's.