More Moisture Streams In

Did you think we were done with the wind? SIKE! Gusty conditions will stick with our desert the rest of the week as an upper level low develops over the Golden State.

This change up in our weather pattern is the reason for the additional clouds overhead this afternoon and the reason more moisture will be streaming into Southern California tomorrow and through the entire weekend. And yes, that means showers even in the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures will remain below the seasonal norm into the start of next week with extra humidity in the air.

