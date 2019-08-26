More moisture from the south means humidity sticks around

Another warm and humid day across the desert is in store for Tuesday. Even though high pressure is in control for tomorrow, it is still bringing in moisture from the south. This moisture is all from remnants of tropical storm Ivo.

Dew points will be less than they were over the weekend, but still remaining in the lower 50's heading into the rest of your evening and into tomorrow as well.

Temperatures remained near seasonal average today but will warm up above average for the next several days as high pressure remains in control.

The Odor Advisory put out by the South Coast Air Quality Management District has also been extended for a fourth time. The advisory will go through Wednesday.

