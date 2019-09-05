Monsoonal thunderstorms stick around today

KESQ Morning Weather 9/5/19

For the morning and overnight hours. Monsoonal thunderstorms and showers have been picking up throughout the Coachella Valley region. For today, more showers and thunderstorm chances move in for the afternoon. The time frame of these storms will be from lunchtime to 4 p.m. Coverage today looks to be more widespread, especially for our mountains, compared to yesterday afternoon.

The reason for these continuing hot and humid conditions is due to a high pressure system filtering in all the monsoonal moisture coming in from the south. Due to this clockwise direction we have a direct southerly flow into the region, keeping humidity in place. We will see a break in the humidity heading into Friday as flow shifts in a more westerly direction.

With these storm chances. There is a possibility to see flooding with locally heavy rainfall in a short time frame. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued from noon through this evening.

Temperatures will begin to cool off by the end of the weekend. Through Saturday, temperatures will be above seasonal average with that drier air filtering into the region.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP!