Monsoonal thunderstorms bring rain to the desert and mountains

A hot and humid day across the Coachella Valley; Palm Springs reached 110° and Thermal peaked at 114°. Plenty of clouds were with us this morning bringing some light showers to parts of the desert but the heat from this afternoon has contributed to several thunderstorms developing.

An active radar scene like this will continue into the evening hours before clearing out tonight.

Flash Flood Warnings (red polygons) are in effect due to thunderstorms producing heavy rains. With hilly terrain, there are many low water crossings in all of these areas. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around; don't drown.

A moist southeast flow will stick with us through Thursday, providing suitable conditions for thunderstorm development to continue. Much drier conditions arrive by Friday and temperatures will climb into the one-teens for the weekend.

