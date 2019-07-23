Monsoonal T-Storms In The Desert

It is humid across the desert with dew point temperatures in the 60s! No evaporative coolers this week unfortunately. A high temperature of 104° was recorded in Palm Springs, 107° in Thermal.

Flash Flood Warning for southern San Bernardino County until 7:30 p.m. Avoid HWY 62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms if possible as California Highway Patrol reported significant flooding for several streets.

Tomorrow we get to do it all over again. Showers will be spotted on radar for parts of the Southland tomorrow morning but thunderstorms look to hold off until the afternoon; similar to today.

A ridge of high pressure over the Four Corners region is tapping into moisture southeast of the desert and directing it our way. Showers and thunderstorms will continue for the next few days. Drier and much warmer by the weekend!

Click HERE to download the First Alert Weather App and stay in-the-know of what's happening around the Coachella Valley.