Monsoonal moisture continues chances for isolated storms

KESQ Morning Weather 09/03/19

Yesterday, Palm Springs had a high temperature of 102° with 0.98" of rainfall.

The morning is quiet on this Tuesday, but we are watching chances for isolated thunderstorms going into this afternoon. Chances will mostly remain for the mountains but it's not out of the question to see thunderstorms on the desert floor as well.

We can thank monsoonal moisture for these consistent days of thunderstorm chances. Moisture has been filtering in from the south over the past several days. Water vapor satellite imagery shows this clearly with all the moist (white color) air in place. We aren't looking at any of those dryer colors (oranges and browns) in place. This moisture will last throughout the middle of the week before drier conditions take over Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain slightly above seasonal averages. With all of this moisture in place, temperatures will also feel warmer going into our afternoon hours. Expect dewpoints to hang around the upper 50's amd 60's for the next couple of days.

